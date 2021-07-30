One of the best NJ weddings — super-spreading normal

Huge congratulations to my friends Tommy and Sophie Farrell.

After more than a year of delays, cancelations, venue changes and stress, they finally tied the knot. It was honestly one of the best weddings that my wife Jodi and I have been to in years.

We loved Producer Kristen's and Jessica's wedding before the lockdowns, both outstanding events for sure.

Last night was a throwback to "pre-lockdown," "pre-covid fear" living. Hundreds of people dancing, drinking, eating; just celebrating life and a marriage of two young people who clearly belong together.

It was so nice to have a chance to talk at length with Sophie's mom and dad, Tommy's parents and aunts and of course, Tommy's Nonna.

Normal, fun, exciting and a necessary reminder of what America needs to bring back immediately.

Although I didn't record a podcast, I did tweet some pics. And of course, like everything I do, it brought out the haters. But even the trolls or the weather could dampen the excitement of one of the best weddings we've every attended.

Bill Spadea Photo

Congratulations Tommy & Sophie, you both and your families are a shining example of tradition, family and American culture.

Happy life!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

