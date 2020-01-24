Producer Kristen gets married — and the point is serious!

Overheard at Producer Kristen’s wedding a few weeks ago, ”Does everything have to be about you?” That was Kristen turning to me in the group photo with our NJ101.5 team just after I asked everyone to point. Hey, it’s a branding thing…even at social events!

The wedding itself was one of the top social gatherings my wife and I have attended. From the food to the incredible venue at the Venetian in Garfield, right up to the hand rolled cigars, it was a spectacular event all around. Kristen and her husband Ryan are great people and we’re so happy for them. Watching people who want to get married and understand the seriousness of making a lifetime commitment is awesome.

Ryan joined us on the show to talk about it and the cool gift that he arranged for his bride. Are you a fan of "The Office"? Wouldn’t it be cool if Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) wished you well on your big day? How about one of the Backstreet Boys? Well that’s exactly what happed to Kristen…

