One dead in double shooting near Hackensack, NJ barbershop

HACKENSACK — One person is dead and another is injured as a result of a shooting near a barbershop early Saturday evening.

Gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Essex & Lehigh streets, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Hackensack police found two men were shot at least once each. According to prosecutors, one of the victims is expected to survive.

A Hackensack barbershop caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) A Hackensack barbershop caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) loading...

The other man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It's not clear how many bullets were fired. There were several shattered windows and doors, while other windows still intact had bullet holes in them.

Officials called the shooting an "isolated incident." It remains under investigation.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

