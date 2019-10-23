On the run: Rahway man raped woman at knifepoint, cops say

RAHWAY — Police are looking for a city resident wanted on charges of violently raping a woman at knifepoint.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said that 34-year-old Wilfredo “Will” Jose Gonzalez brought home a woman on Oct. 13 and then beat and raped her. Authorities publicly released details of the crime for the first time on Wednesday.

Officials said that the woman managed to escape and went to a hospital.

Gonzalez's home is on the 400 block of Hamilton Street.

Prosecutors said he was carrying a large bag of clothes and was wearing a black North Face baseball cap.

He is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with a tan complexion, long black hair, a small bald spot on the back of his head, a short black beard and thick eyebrows.

He has been known to frequent downtown Rahway and the Bronx. On the night of the reported rape, he and the woman traveled from New York Penn Station by train.

Prosecutors did not describe the woman's relationship to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is facing charges of first-degree armed aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information to call Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256 or Rahway Police Department Detective Kevin Wronski at 732-827-2049.

Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be provided anonymously at 908-654-8477 or at www.uctip.org.

