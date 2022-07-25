OLD BRIDGE — A man is accused of pretending to be a doctor so he could lure a woman to his apartment at the Brynwood Gardens and rape her.

Orger Sibaja-Bolanos, 65, of Old Bridge was arrested on Thursday, July 21, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Ciccone said that a woman went to Sibaja-Bolanos's apartment the day before under the impression that he was a medical doctor. The woman thought she was going to receive medical treatment, according to Ciccone.

Instead, Sibaja-Bolano lured the woman to his bedroom, injected her with a "substance," and sexually assaulted her, Ciccone said.

Old Bridge police said its officers responded to a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. reporting the sexual assault.

Sibaja-Bolanos is charged with one second-degree count of sexual assault. He is also charged with third-degree counts of aggravated assault and unlicensed practice of medicine. He is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center.

Old Bridge police said that Sibaja-Bolanos may also be known as Carlo or Carlos. They are asking for any other potential victims to come forward.

Anyone with information can reach out to Detective Jess Caffey with the Old Bridge police at 732-721-5600 ext. 3203. Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Kevin Schroeck is also available at 732-745-4194.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

