Old Bridge couple famous for holiday lights busted on pot edible charges

OLD BRIDGE — A couple whose Christmas light display grew so large it moved out of its neighborhood and appeared on a reality TV show were charged with possession of marijuana candy in their home.

Thomas and Kristine Apruzzi were charged after a warrant search uncovered the the candy and individually wrapped chocolates on Thursday, police Capt. Joseph Mandola told New Jersey 101.5.

Officers also found more than 50 grams of raw marijuana and numerous amounts of drug paraphernalia for dealing and distribution, according to Mandola.

The couple have hosted a 70,000-light Christmas light display at their home for the past 16 years. After police billed the couple $2,000 per night for police overtime in 2018, the display moved to the Middlesex County Fairgrounds for 2019 where it grew to a million lights.

The display was part of the ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight" competition in 2014.

Thomas Apruzzi also owns TA Sprinkler.

The couple have been released from custody but New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether they had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ