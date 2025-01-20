Officials: Meth, guns seized from auto shop in Ocean County, NJ
🚨 A two-month investigation resulted in the raid of an auto repair shop
🚨 Surveillance and a search warrant were conducted on Jan. 3
🚨 The person utilizing the business was arrested the same day
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — The operator of an automobile repair shop in this Ocean County township has been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a raid that recovered firearms, drugs, and suspected bombs from the business, according to the prosecutor's office.
The man who was utilizing the business was arrested at the shop, following a two-month investigation, officials said.
On Jan. 3, county and local officials set up mobile and stationary surveillance of Island Automotive, located along Route 9, according to the prosecutor's office.
On the same day, a search warrant was conducted on the property — including inside two trailers — and the county SWAT team made a major haul, officials said.
According to information released by the prosecutor's office, the search resulted in the seizure of the following items:
⚫ Weapons: 2 sawed-off shotguns, a rifle, a pistol, numerous BB guns, bullets
⚫ Drugs: Methamphetamine, 19 vials of suspected steroids, drug paraphernalia indicative of narcotics distribution
⚫ Suspected bombs: During the search, detectives discovered two suspected explosive devices. The New Jersey State Police Bomb squad responded and both devices were secured.
According to officials, the business was being "utilized" by 43-year-old James Palmisano, who was taken into custody on the day of the raid.
SEE ALSO: Officials cite thousands of victims in diesel theft scheme
Palmisano was charged with several offenses, including unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of steroids, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He's lodged at Ocean County Jail pending trial.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo