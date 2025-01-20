🚨 A two-month investigation resulted in the raid of an auto repair shop

🚨 Surveillance and a search warrant were conducted on Jan. 3

🚨 The person utilizing the business was arrested the same day

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — The operator of an automobile repair shop in this Ocean County township has been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a raid that recovered firearms, drugs, and suspected bombs from the business, according to the prosecutor's office.

The man who was utilizing the business was arrested at the shop, following a two-month investigation, officials said.

On Jan. 3, county and local officials set up mobile and stationary surveillance of Island Automotive, located along Route 9, according to the prosecutor's office.

On the same day, a search warrant was conducted on the property — including inside two trailers — and the county SWAT team made a major haul, officials said.

Island Automotive (Google Street Maps) Island Automotive (Google Street Maps) loading...

According to information released by the prosecutor's office, the search resulted in the seizure of the following items:

⚫ Weapons: 2 sawed-off shotguns, a rifle, a pistol, numerous BB guns, bullets

⚫ Drugs: Methamphetamine, 19 vials of suspected steroids, drug paraphernalia indicative of narcotics distribution

⚫ Suspected bombs: During the search, detectives discovered two suspected explosive devices. The New Jersey State Police Bomb squad responded and both devices were secured.

According to officials, the business was being "utilized" by 43-year-old James Palmisano, who was taken into custody on the day of the raid.

SEE ALSO: Officials cite thousands of victims in diesel theft scheme

Palmisano was charged with several offenses, including unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of steroids, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He's lodged at Ocean County Jail pending trial.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman