Even if it's not a seafood festival or a fall beach concert, the Jersey Shore in October is worth the trip.

If you live there you know how glorious it can be to have the shore virtually to yourself, especially during the middle of the week.

Most of us go to the shore for the sea and sunshine of the summertime when crowds are large and there is plenty going on.

On a recent weekday, we took a trip to Ventnor, just south of Atlantic City.

The feeling was like nothing you can get during the high tourist season.

Most of the stores and restaurants are still open and there's never a wait to get in or get checked out.

We took a bike ride on the boardwalk into Ventnor and onto the Ventnor fishing pier.

Even if you don't fish, it's a show worth checking out.

Off season at the Jersey Shore is a treat

