Off-duty NJ trooper jumps off bridge to save 2 in water

Two women were kayaking on Glimmer Glass Creek in Manasquan last weekend when the found themselves in the water.

Reportedly, the boat overturned and the women were tossed into the creek without their life vests. Thankfully, off-duty NJ State Trooper, Sgt. First Class Erin Smith was driving over the Glimmer Glass Drawbridge at the same time and saw the women struggling in the water.

Without hesitation, Smith was in the Creek helping the women get to shore. A local resident from Brielle, Andrew Jacobs, also aided in the rescue.

Both Jacobs and Smith jumped off the drawbridge and jumped into the water. Thankfully they were able to help the victims get to land avoiding what could have been a tragedy.

Another shining example that the job of a law enforcement officer is never over, even at the end of the day or on "days off."

Thanks to Sergeant Erin Smith's situational awareness and immediate action, a potentially deadly situation was avoided.

She is a credit to the New Jersey State Police and we're fortunate to have people like Sgt. Smith in our community.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

