Off-duty Long Branch Cop gives CPR and saves a man’s life (Opinion)

How often do I mention that the job of a police officer is never ending? Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, people look to police officers to help when a crisis starts.

Imagine you're home and suddenly your Dad collapses. Perhaps if he's in his 70's or 80's you might have expected it, but in the case with a family in Tinton Falls, the Dad was just 56 years old. He collapsed and his son ran out of the house to grab a neighbor for help. Long Branch Officer Kevin Kuhne was off duty and visiting a friend as the son ran in asking for help. He acted immediately entering the home and administering CPR.

Because of Officer Kuhne's quick action, this Dad will be returning to his family. It's the always-on attitude of officers like Kevin Kuhne that we can all rest easier knowing that law enforcement is at the ready to solve problems and save lives.

Thank you Officer Kuhne.

Here's the post from the Long Branch PD:

