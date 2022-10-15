Former NFL Super Bowl Champion All-Pro linebacker Phil Villapiano will be honored this weekend with a sign at the Ocean Township New Jersey Dave Dahrouge Park.

Phil went to both Asbury Park High School and Ocean Township High School and had a stellar career in college at Bowling Green University and then in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Phil Villapiano spent 13 years in the NFL, achieving Rookie of the Year status in 1971, he was a two-time all-NFL All-Pro and was a four-time all-AFC All-Pro selection. He’s been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Senior Class Division.

Ocean Township Mayor Chris Siciliano and the council are recognizing Phil for not only his outstanding athletic career but his overwhelming philanthropic work here in New Jersey and all over the country.

Phil Villapiano is a good friend of mine; we met after I was asked to host one of his benefits that he did for ALS. Phil and I became fast friends when I saw how diligent he was in successfully raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for ALS at every one of his events.

I’ve been around many celebrities that put their name on a charity and just walk into the event and let others run it and have a drink, shake some hands, eat a chicken dinner and leave. That’s not Phil. He puts his heart and soul into the event and tirelessly will work the phones and create the excitement for the event that guarantees success. It’s tiresome and tough but Phil is used to that kind of pressure.

New Jersey has many standouts that have achieved greatness in their field of choice. We are also fortunate to have some of these accomplished individuals who give so much back to our Jersey community. Phil Villapiano is at the top of that list.

I’m proud to be his friend, proud of the work that he’s done and on behalf of all those in need that he’s helped, thank you Phil Villapiano.

