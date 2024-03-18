Ocean County, NJ man admits he made away with Rite Aid cash drawer

Rite Aid, Berkeley Township (Google Maps)

A Little Egg Harbor man has admitted that he robbed a local Rite Aid over two years ago.

Christopher Hurley, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to robbery in connection with the incident, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

On Feb. 5, 2022, Berkeley Township police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Rite Aid location along Route 9. It was determined by officers that a male entered the store, brandished a knife at a cashier, and demand money, the prosecutor's office said.

The store staff gave the cash drawer to the suspect, who then fled the scene.

An investigation eventually identified Hurley as a suspect. No arrest was necessary because Hurley was already in custody for an unrelated manner on Feb. 22, officials said.

Hurley remains in Ocean County Jail. He's scheduled to be sentenced on June 7, when prosecutors will be seeking a term of 12 years in prison for the robbery.

