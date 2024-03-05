Need a prom dress? How yours could be free in NJ

👗 The Ocean County Library's annual Prom Dress Giveaway is later this month

👗 Three branches will host over the course of seven days

👗 Hundreds of gowns in every size, style and color will be available for free

Prom dress shopping season is here in New Jersey. Need a gown but can’t afford one.

The Ocean County Library System wants to help students and their families who can’t afford a gown, thus resulting in them missing the 8th-grade dance, spring fling, junior or senior proms, by hosting its 16th annual “Prom Dress Giveaway” this month on seven dates across three branches.

Prom dresses on display during 2023's Ocean County Library System's Prom Dress Giveaway (Ocean County Library System) Prom dresses on display during 2023's Ocean County Library System's Prom Dress Giveaway (Ocean County Library System) loading...

The giveaways are set for:

Toms River - Monday, March 11, Tuesday, March 12, and Wednesday, March 13, 101 Washington Street.

Little Egg Harbor – Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20, 290 Mathistown Road

Brick – Monday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 26, 301 Chambers Bridge Road

All of these events are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prom dresses on display during 2023's Ocean County Library System's Prom Dress Giveaway (Ocean County Library System) Prom dresses on display during 2023's Ocean County Library System's Prom Dress Giveaway (Ocean County Library System) loading...

The prom dress giveaways are for all students in 8th to 12th grades, regardless of where they live, said Jessica LaMonica, co-chairwoman of the Ocean County Library System Prom Dress Giveaway.

Students do not need to show proof of where they go to school. They can come alone to try on dresses or bring family and friends to enjoy the experience, LaMonica said.

Prom dresses on display during 2023's Ocean County Library System's Prom Dress Giveaway (Ocean County Library System) Prom dresses on display during 2023's Ocean County Library System's Prom Dress Giveaway (Ocean County Library System) loading...

The Inspiration

A team services librarian in Ocean County saw that a prom dress giveaway was being done in Monmouth County. There was a definite need for it in Ocean County. So, the prom dress giveaway started in the Lakewood branch in 2009, and it’s been growing every year, LaMonica explained.

What to expect

The library system has more than 300 free dresses on hand this year.

“We have a huge variety of dresses and sizes from long to small, mermaid to ballgown. And we have pretty much every color you can think of. Dresses will be sorted by size and color. That way it will be easier for you to look for that particular color you want and that size you want,” LaMonica said.

She suggests browsing all the racks because you never know what treasure you may find.

The dress and gown donations came from boutiques, Macy’s, and from people who just don’t need them anymore.

Prom dresses on display during 2023's Ocean County Library System's Prom Dress Giveaway (Ocean County Library System) Prom dresses on display during 2023's Ocean County Library System's Prom Dress Giveaway (Ocean County Library System) loading...

The dresses are all from within the last five years so there are no outdated fashions on display, LaMonica said.

In past years, students have been allowed to take more than one gown depending on how many dresses are available, she added.

Last year, 331 students attended the Ocean County Library System’s 15th Annual Prom Dress Giveaway, and 247 dresses were taken, LaMonica said.

Once a student walks out with a gown, it’s theirs to keep, but if they want to donate it for next year’s prom dress giveaway, that’s okay, too, she said.

Prom dresses on display during 2023's Ocean County Library System's Prom Dress Giveaway (Ocean County Library System) Prom dresses on display during 2023's Ocean County Library System's Prom Dress Giveaway (Ocean County Library System) loading...

“It’s just such an amazing opportunity for those who want to go to prom but can’t afford to buy dresses,” LaMonica said.

It’s also not about the dress. It’s about the experience. There are changing rooms and “the big mirrors” (like the ones you would find in department stores and boutiques) so you can see yourself in the gown. Chairs are set up so family and friends can see the student try on dresses.

While there is not a seamstress on duty at the library to do alternations, some branches hold sewing classes or they will recommend where to get the dresses altered.

LaMonica suggests students take their time and try on as many dresses as they want. They have four hours to decide. Even if they see a color or a style that they are not sure of, try it on anyway. You may be surprised, she said.

For more information, visit here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom