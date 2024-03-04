Inside the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show, popping with bright colors

💐 The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show is in full bloom

💐This year's theme is "United by Flowers"

💐Check out the gorgeous pictures of the floral displays

Have you been to the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show yet?

There is still time. This year's theme "United by Flowers," sponsored by the award-winning Pennsylvania Horticultural Society" is being held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. from Saturday, March 2 to Sunday, March 10.

I was lucky enough to go on the first day of the event, Saturday, March 2. Even though it was a cold, gray, rainy and dreary winter day outside, spring was definitely alive inside the convention center and bright floral colors of pink, orange, purple, blue, green, and every other shade in between were bursting at the seams.

Might I suggest wearing something floral, bright, and cheery to really get you in the spirit.

From the moment you step inside, you're transformed into this slice of floral heaven. To start your adventure, visit the Bloom Bar Cart which is at the entrance. For the first time, fresh pre-assembled floral crowns are available for purchase from this pop-up cart.

Many women were sporting these gorgeous crowns throughout the flower show.

SEE ALSO: Guy Fieri has new restaurant in NJ

2024 Philadelphia Flower Show, "United by Flowers" (Jen Ursillo) 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show, "United by Flowers" (Jen Ursillo) loading...

The first masterpiece you'll see is The PHS Entrance Garden. This is the show's largest-ever water display, featuring a glass-like centerpiece and floral sculptures dancing across the water. It is truly breathtaking and a great photo op.



You'll roam throughout the convention center seeing floral display after floral display. Just pick a starting point and go from there. Take your time and really soak it all in. So much time and effort goes into these exhibits, so be sure to pay attention to detail.

Some of my favorites were Frosty Niagara, the Windmill, Love Lies Bleeding, The Farmhouse Table all decorated in beautiful purples and pinks, The American Flower Road Trip, The Cascading Arch, the Jimmy Buffett tribute door (complete with a margarita, lime, shaker of salt and sandals), Mercer County Community College's Two Cities, One Garden display, the pressed floral art paintings, the jewelry made of acorns, and the rows and rows of tulips in every color of the rainbow.

2024 Philadelphia Flower Show, "United by Flowers," (Jen Ursillo 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show, "United by Flowers," (Jen Ursillo loading...

Vendors? Where to start? There are so many to check out from clothes to seeds to plants to food to jewelry, there's something for everyone.

Don't leave without making yourself a fresh floral bouquet to take home. I opted for a dozen purple roses, fresh eucalyptus and a bunch of fresh pussywillows. I put them in a vase at home and my whole house smells like a spring garden.

When you come out of the main part of the convention center, go down the hall. There's more to see, especially for the kids in the Kids' Cocoon. Plus, there's a live butterfly exhibit, build your own flower bouquet cart, and tons of workshops where you can make your own terraniums, candles, potting, planting, and more.

2024 Philadelphia Flower Show, "United by Flowers" (Annette Petriccione) 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show, "United by Flowers" (Annette Petriccione) loading...

I suggest giving yourself at least three to four hours to go through the exhibits, take some photos, shop the vendors, grab a bite, take a class, and just soak in the flowers, their fragrances, and the talent that exudes from each display.

There is so much to see so I included a gallery of some of my favorite floral exhibits below. This is an event I plan to attend every year from now on.

2024 Philadelphia Flower Show The theme of the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is "United by Flowers." Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The Philadelphia Flower Show will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and closes on 6 p.m. on the final day, March 10.