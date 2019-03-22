Ocean City Police help with promposal

It seems like “promposals” which is a portmanteau of “prom” and “proposal” or the inviting of a girl to the prom, have gotten more and more elaborate, but this one may be the best.

As reported by the Courier Post, Isaac Wilson staged a unique promposal to ask Emma to go with him. He enlisted the aid of the Ocean City police . While Emma was driving, her friend, Ava, was in the passenger seat letting the co-conspirators know where they were. Meanwhile, Wilson was riding with Ocean City Police Sergeant Tyrone Rolls. Rolls pulled Emma over and Wilson showed her the poster with “Prom?” in green letters. Emma realized she was not getting arrested and happily agreed to attend with Wilson. The Ocean City Junior/Senior Prom is May 18th.

More from New Jersey 101.5