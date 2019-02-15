Objects either thrown or fired at 15 windshields on NJ highway

PLUMSTED — More than a dozen drivers say someone threw something at their car while driving on Route 539 on Thursday afternoon.

Plumsted police said in a post on their Facebook page that they responded to more than 15 reports of a dark sedan driving north while throwing objects out the window at oncoming traffic.

Several pictures posted on the Ocean County Scanner News Facebook page show deep cracks in the windshields.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy said he was not aware of similar incidents on other county highways.

Anjelica S. Furno said she was on her way home when her windshield got hit twice. She said the incident caused her to swerve and get glass in her lap. The only other vehicle in either direction was a dark car heading in the opposite direction, she said.

"I made a 'Fast and the Furious' turnaround and tried to catch up with them. I didn't but a mile up I saw a line of cars on the shoulder. They all had the same exact mark on their windshields," Furno said. She posted video on her Facebook page of the cars.

Furno said they told her they had been struck between the Wawa store at Route 528 and Route 537.

"I believe that someone in the back seat of the driver's car had something like a BB gun and started shooting at the cars," Furno said, noting that all the vehicles appeared to be struck near the inspection sticker, including a truck with a windshield that is higher that the cars.

"Thank God I wear glasses or it would've got my eye," Furno said.

Plumsted police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 609-758-7077 ext 203.

