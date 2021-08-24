NY man accused of dumping woman’s body in Ridgefield Park, NJ

RIDGEFIELD PARK — A New York City man has been accused of helping dump a woman’s body in a plastic container on a street in a North Jersey suburb.

Aquellio Parker, of Queens, New York, has been arrested on three charges related to disturbing, moving or concealing human remains, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

The 29-year-old Parker surrendered to the New York Police Department on Sunday and was being held, pending extradition across the Hudson River.

Ridgefield Park Police made the grim discovery on Friday morning, when they responded to a report of a suspicious, large plastic container left in the area of Hobart Street and Teaneck Road.

Inside the plastic barrel, officers found a body later identified as Nicole Flanagan, also of New York City.

An investigation revealed that Parker assisted in moving the body from New York to Ridgefield Park, Musella said.

Flanagan had worked recently as a high-end escort, as reported by CBS New York, citing sources who they did not identify.

She was last seen alive outside 95 Wall Street in lower Manhattan, according to the same report, which says police saw what appeared to be the container found in New Jersey, being wheeled from the building on surveillance video footage.

A GoFundMe campaign setup by her sister-in-law to help cover burial expenses had raised several thousand dollars as of Tuesday.

