If I had told you that the Giants were going to get blown out in Tennessee and Daniel Jones was going to have a fumble and an interception, you wouldn't even be phased because you would expect it.

If I told you that the Giants would miraculously tie the game up at the end only to lose in overtime, you'd probably say "So what else is new?"

But what if I told you that the Giants would pass on tying the game at the end to send it into overtime by going for two? If I told you that the defense who played their hearts out would be OK with it? If I told you that Saquon Barkley was having one of the best games of his career at a time when both he and the team needed it most and if I told you that he would carry the winning two-point conversion into the end zone? Then what would you say?

Here's what Saquon said after the game:

“I kind of started to get into the zone, started locking in. I kind of love being in that place. I’ve got to try to find a way to get in that place a little bit more and a little quicker.”

Barkley would finish the game with 164 rushing yards and 6 receptions for 30 yards. When Titans kicker Randy Bullock was lining up for a 47-yard field goal to win the game, my mind went back to Super Bowl XXV when Scott Norwood was ironically also lining up for a 47-yard field goal. It's the fantasy every Giant fan dreams of when a game-winning field goal is attempted against our team.

While Norwood missed his to the right, Bullock missed his to the left. Now Giants fans can fantasize about so much more. With winnable games coming up against Carolina, a Dallas team without its starting quarterback, and the Chicago Bears, could this team that wasn't supposed to do anything this year actually be 4-0 or 3-1? Who knows, but it's fun to be in this position to fantasize at least for this week while they have a winning record. That's something they haven't had since 2016.

Long story short. If Brian Daboll loses the game it was expected, regardless of how he lost it. But by being aggressive and going for the win the way that he did, Giant fans will long remember his first game as head coach as will his players. Looking forward to many more memorable games! At least for this week.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.