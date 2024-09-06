Numbers that give NJ best odds at Mega Millions jackpot

Every once in a while, the jackpot for Mega Millions grows to insanely high numbers. The estimate for the Sept. 6 drawing, for example, is $740 million ($366.3 million for the cash payout). Yes, it's been higher before, but that's no small number either, to say the least.

Of course, we all know the odds of hitting the lottery are slim to none. Actually, slim might be an exaggeration. However, there are so many other amounts up for grabs that can be won should enough of the numbers match.

But have you ever wondered if there are any numbers that tend to have the best odds being drawn? Or, the numbers that rarely seem to come up? And, are your odds actually better playing in New Jersey than playing in another state?

Believe it or not, there was a study conducted on all of this that breaks it all down. And as crazy as it sounds, the odds are statistically different if you play in New Jersey.

Powerball, Mega Millions options on a NJ Lottery machine at a Wawa in Toms River Powerball, Mega Millions options on a NJ Lottery machine at a Wawa in Toms River (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

According to the study, the most commonly drawn numbers that led to a big win are 4, 9, 18, 39, and 46. This is based on data spanning more than 20 years back.

As for the Mega Millions numbers that haven't been drawn for a while? Well, those overdue numbers are 23, 36, 49, 51, and 65. These are the numbers that seem to be the least likely to come up when contributing to a big win.

And yes, the odds are in your favor if you play in New Jersey. Along with Vermont and New Hampshire, the Garden State is also among the top 3 states where the most lottery jackpots have been won.

NJ lottery numbers - Photo: TSM Illustration NJ lottery numbers - Photo: TSM Illustration loading...

You can find more on the Lucky Me study here. For whatever reason, some numbers like to pop up more frequently than others. If you follow the trend, then 4, 9, 18, 39, and 46 are your lucky numbers.

However, if you feel it's about time for those less likely numbers to make an appearance, then 23, 36, 49, 51, and 65 are for you. And if you're playing here in New Jersey, then the odds of you winning something are already on your side. Good luck!

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.