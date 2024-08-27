West Windsor grad latest NJ teen to die in tragic events in past week

⭕Daniel Haas was a passenger in a Tesla Y that slammed into a tree

⭕The Notre Dame HS Class of '24 graduate was pronounced dead two days later

⭕The driver remains hospitalized in serious condition

WEST WINDSOR — A teen passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Aug. 20 has died from his injuries.

West Windsor police said the tree caused significant interior damage to the Tesla Y sedan when it went off Lanwin Boulevard near Providence Drive around 3:50 a.m.

The passenger and driver, both 18 from West Windsor, were trapped with life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Daniel Haas died from his injuries Saturday morning, according to police. Haas was a member of the Class of 2024 at Notre Dame High School in Lawrence.

"Danny was an exceptional student who significantly impacted our community. He was actively involved in Campus Ministry, Catholic Athletes for Christ, student government, and played football and lacrosse. We will all deeply miss his vibrant spirit, dedication, and contagious smile," the school said on Facebook.

ALSO READ: Popular NJ grocery store chain will soon stop selling cigarettes

Map shows Lanwin Boulevard near Providence Drive in West Windsor Map shows Lanwin Boulevard near Providence Drive in West Windsor (Canva) loading...

Unanswered questions

His family said Danny's wishes to be an organ donor have already been honored by the group Gift of Life.

West Windsor police have not disclosed details about the crash's circumstances, the driver's identity or if any charges are pending.

It is the third death in New Jersey in the past week involving a teen in New Jersey.

North Hunterdon High School student Sophia Detorres, 16, died Thursday in a three-vehicle crash at Hogback (Route 617) and Lowers Lansdown roads in Franklin Township (Hunterdon) on the first day of classes officials said.

Zeina Mahafzah, 18, of Wayne, who was about to start classes at the School of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers Newark was killed Sunday when she was struck by the propeller of a boat she was trying to board.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Remembering Tropical Storm Irene's impact on NJ, 13 years later Some New Jersey residents and communities never fully recovered after Tropical Storm Irene's incredible, historic rainfall and flooding in late August 2011. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow