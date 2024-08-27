🚬 A popular grocery chain will stop selling tobacco products permanently

🚬 The goal is to help customers and staff make better health choices

🚬 All tobacco product sales end on August 31

As of Aug. 31, Stop & Shop will stop selling all cigarettes and tobacco products at its 360 stores.

The grocery chain announced it plans to end sales of all tobacco products at its stores in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts as part of its commitment to community wellness.

Stop & Shop will host cigarette buyback events to encourage customers to quit smoking.

Stop & Shop in Highland Park

“Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.

Aside from yanking all tobacco products off its shelves, Stop & Shop is hosting two cigarette buyback events on Aug. 28 at store locations that have higher rates of smoking and smoking-related health issues.

At these events, the first 100 customers who bring in an unopened pack or carton of cigarettes to trade in, will receive a Stop & Shop gift card in exchange, plus a bag filled with healthy snacks, mints, smoking cessation materials, and a $10 off coupon for one of those cessation products.

Smoking E-Cigarette

While these two buyback events are not taking place in New Jersey, the closest one is at 1351 Forest Avenue in Staten Island, New York, a quick trip over the bridge.

“We are pleased to partner with Stop & Shop as they commit to ending the sales of all tobacco products in their stores. This is a step in the right direction toward ending big tobacco’s influence on kids, and we know even more can be done to reduce the toll of tobacco in our communities,” said Dr. Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Stop & Shop now joins CVS, Walmart, Wegmans, and Target in not selling tobacco products.

