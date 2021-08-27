Not your fathers pizza place — 6 NJ spots that kick it up a notch

I know what you’re thinking. Another list of pizza places.

But this is different.

It's different because we all have our classic slice place, but all of these New Jersey pizza eateries listed below have kicked it up a notch. Each one has done something unique to their slices that makes it different than your corner neighborhood pizzeria (Not that we don’t all have our favorite one of those, mind you!).

When was the last time you had a slice of pizza that blew you away? Oftentimes we get so used to our favorite places to get a bite to eat that they become less exciting. Food should always be exciting, however, so if you feel this way it might be time to change it up.

Here are some of Jersey’s most exciting pizza spots: