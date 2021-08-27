Not your fathers pizza place — 6 NJ spots that kick it up a notch

I know what you’re thinking. Another list of pizza places.
But this is different.
It's different because we all have our classic slice place, but all of these New Jersey pizza eateries listed below have kicked it up a notch. Each one has done something unique to their slices that makes it different than your corner neighborhood pizzeria (Not that we don’t all have our favorite one of those, mind you!).
When was the last time you had a slice of pizza that blew you away? Oftentimes we get so used to our favorite places to get a bite to eat that they become less exciting. Food should always be exciting, however, so if you feel this way it might be time to change it up.
Here are some of Jersey’s most exciting pizza spots:
- 1
Bakeria 1010, Linwood
Bakeria 1010 has some of the best pizza in New Jersey. All of their dough is naturally fermented, and once baked is super light and crispy. If you are a lover of square pizza but also care about the quality of your pie, this is definitely the place for you.
- 2
Bread and Salt Bakery, Jersey City
This restaurant is one of Jersey City’s most beloved. People say the pizza transports them to Italy, and the flavors are always changing. Many customers prefer to be surprised with a pizza flavor, it’s THAT good. Some of my favorite pizzas of the past have been the artichoke, onion, and potato pie and the zucchini and stracciatella pie.
- 3
Denino's, various locations
Denino's is best known for its award winning, high quality pizza. They have both classic and Sicilian pies, and a handful of fresh toppings to choose from. I know it sounds like your regular pizza joint but when you taste their sesame crust come back to me.
- 4
Low Fidelity, Jersey city
Low Fidelity has a ton of menu items beyond pizza, but you can’t go without getting one of their pies. Their pizzas are extremely unique and combine tastes from all different cultures. They have a street corn pizza, a carne asada pizza as well as a pesto pizza. If you love to try new things you will be obsessed with this place.
- 5
Luna, Colonia
Calzone and Pizza combine at Luna and it’s the duo you didn’t know you needed until now. The pizza is filled halfway, so that there is a decent amount of bread sticking out to dip in sauce, oil, or just enjoy plain. This is a fun pizza to try if you don’t mind getting a little messy.
- 6
Medusa, Asbury Park
There’s nothing original anymore about stone fired Pizza but there is something original about Medusa. The marinara pie is classic but the best you’ll ever taste. But if you’re a mushroom lover, their local mushroom pizza is without a doubt the best mushroom pizza you will ever taste. It has ricotta and mozzarella, and slices of three types of mushrooms; shiitake, oyster and lion’s mane. The heavenly rosemary and thyme aroma makes it Earthy and delicious: The reason you love mushrooms in the first place.