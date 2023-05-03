As the great Jersey debate of whether to call it Taylor ham or pork roll continues, (it's even on lottery tickets) my argument with Taylor ham is that it should be used for so much more than on a sandwich with egg, cheese, salt, pepper, and ketchup.

BTW, coming from Union City, I was raised calling it Taylor ham, but I have no problem with those who call it pork roll, which so many do.

There are so many other more important things to get passionate about. Like, why are we not doing more with this incredible delight? I asked my listeners and social media followers how they have Taylor ham, other than on the traditional breakfast sandwich, and here's what I got.

First off, there's the "Thunderdog," which you can get at Trenton Thunder games. It's a torpedo roll with Taylor ham, cheese, and a big juicy hot dog down the middle. It's so good that Bruce Springsteen should sing about it. "Oh Thunderdog, oh Thunderdog..." We always get it when we go to games.

Then, there's the "Trenton Burger", which I get when I'm at Sun Bank Arena seeing the Harlem Globetrotters. It's a thick, juicy hamburger with Taylor ham and cheese. Delicious! Also, try as my listener Tony from Cinnaminson suggests: chopping it up and blending it into an incredible cheesesteak; you won't believe what you're eating.

Taking it to another level, how about chocolate-covered Taylor ham for dessert? I like it on pizza as an alternative to pepperoni. Here are some other suggestions you may want to try:

Loretta likes her pork roll in a Reuben replacing the corned beef.

Tom from Somerville fries his up and crumbles it like bacon bits over salad. I guess that will make you feel like you’re eating healthy.

Joe from Atco puts his pork roll in a smoker and then coats it with brown sugar.

Staying with the sweet stuff, Greg grills it and then dips it in chocolate. SWEET!

I fry it with honey and liquid smoke, cut it up, and put it in a corn and tomato salad

Rob Farber

Fried with a slice of pineapple on a Hawaiian roll

Patti Eberhardt Sharpless

Cubed with spaghetti, olive oil and garlic. Maybe some black olives too. With grated parm or romano on the plate of course.

Alan Binger

I would use PORK ROLL to make fried rice

Linda Vadon

I like pork roll on an Italian roll with melted provolone. And It's pork roll distributed by the Taylor company. Calling it Taylor ham is like calling Cheerios, General Mills oats.

Dante Mele

Skillet pan topped with pepperoni on a toasted English muffin. Or dice it up and sauté it in a pan then mix it with it some cooked rice or pasta topped with butter (poor man’s risotto)

Keith Vena

Boil an entire roll with a head of cabbage and potatoes! Better than corned beef and cabbage!

Jan Ochs

Taylor Ham with cream cheese on an everything bagel

Carolyn Dee

I’d put tomato sauce on my Pork roll. On a Kaiser roll from Central Jersey bakery.

Mark Lemma

Pork roll, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on toast (P.L.T.)

Michelle Slack Berry

Pork roll on a roll with coleslaw!!!! Try it!!!

Kevin Soks

Grill it up with potatoes and peppers & onions. Or put it on a roll and use mustard. Oh, and use Case’s. It’s better. Oh… and it’s pork roll.

David Hoeffel

Nachos, Hash with potatoes and peppers, Roasted with Brussel Sprouts, Asparagus or Broccoli.

Teddy Maturo

CHICKEN SUPREME

Chicken cutlets breaded, fried then topped with TAYLOR HAM & Swiss Cheese and a creamy Bechemel sauce with a dusting of Pecorino

Laurielle Nagel

