It’s been a long time since I had kids in school, but I always look forward to back to school sales anyway.

Why? Because it’s not just about loose-leaf notebooks and number two pencils. There are always things you need for your home that are also on sale this time of year. So whether you’re going back to school or not, there are some pretty good sales coming up that you may want to take advantage of.

For instance, If you’re in need of a new laptop or even running low on your favorite pens, consider checking out some discounts being offered.

In terms of technology, there are a handful of places having sales right now. Samsung is offering an additional 15% off to students, families and teachers, and a ton of their computers are already on large markdowns. In addition, Best Buy is offering up to $300 off select laptops for students, and HP is offering an extra 5% off certain purchases. A ton of other companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo and Newegg are offering similar deals as well.

Moving onto clothing, this time of year is a department store lover’s dream. Nordstrom, Macy’s, and J. Crew are all having sales with up to 30% off items, and they have also created a ton of back to school specific shopping sections. If you are looking for any sportswear, Nike is having 40% off, and Zappos is also participating in a few deals. And finally, if you are looking for discounted clothing on the trendier side, American Eagle has a couple of promotions this month as well as Urban Outfitters.

If you need to purchase school supplies, definitely head over to Staples, where you can buy certain items for as little as 97 cents. Amazon also has amazing deals, especially if you need to buy anything in bulk.

If you are anything like me and wait around all year for these sales, it’s finally time take advantage of them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.