“Well, everything dies, baby, that's a fact But maybe everything that dies someday comes back”

Sure, these words by Bruce Springsteen are about Atlantic City, but maybe they’d apply elsewhere. Imagine all the things you once loved about Jersey could come back for a while.

Plenty of people would line up for days to risk one more time on the Alpine Slide at Action Park. Or how about Jungle Habitat from so many years ago? Bowcraft on 22 would draw a crowd as well.

But food? It’s the way to a true Jersey guy or girl’s heart. Our pork roll, our bagels, our disco fries at 2 a.m.

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And naturally, pizza.

In North Wildwood, back in the 1980s and 1990s, there was an incredibly popular pizza and cheesesteak joint. It was called Al the STK & Pizza King. It was so popular that there was a demand for delivery, which came in the form of a red van that took on almost a celebrity status as it was so often seen tooling around the Wildwoods.

They lasted up until 2007, then closed after all those years. But maybe everything that dies someday comes back.

Read More: Jon Stewart surprises fans at Brooklyn Square Pizza in Shrewsbury

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Al the STK & Pizza King

It’s been reported by NJ.com that Al the STK & Pizza King is reopening after nearly a decade.

“For years, Al the Steak King was a staple at the Shore, known for legendary cheesesteaks, delicious pizza, late-night deliveries, and that iconic red van cruising through the Wildwoods,” the owners said on social media. “And now… the tradition continues.”

They’re hiring for many positions, and if interested, you can write to rose@risewithrosepro.com and ask for an application. No word yet on an official opening date but when it happens you can bet there will be a line.