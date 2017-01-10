North Jersey 80-year-old killed wife in murder-suicide, cops say

WAYNE — An elderly man killed his wife and then took his own life on Monday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Daniel Martone, 80, shot his 81-year-old wife Barbara Martone around 3:30 p.m. inside their Dwyer Street home. He then turned the gun on himself, according to Valdes.

Valdes offered no details on what led to the murder-suicide.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

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