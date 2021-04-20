Nooo! 2021 Ocean County Fair is canceled

Well, this stinks! Jersey Shore residents have been lucky to read about many reopenings happening this summer but this is the opposite. Unfortunately, the 2021 Ocean County Fair in Berkeley Township will be canceled. The fair was scheduled to happen July 14th through the 18th at Robert J. Miller Air Park.

Sadly once again we must cancel the OceanCountyFair.com. Covid restriction placed on us by the state and 4H being limited from having large gatherings make it impossible for us to safely host our 2021 County Fair. No one is more disappointed than the 100's of 4H kids, leaders and agents, dozens of Board of Agriculture volunteers and County staff and managers. Planning for July 13-17th, 2022 has already begun. Be safe and be well.

It's clear the Ocean County Fair was gearing up for a fantastic July week, especially after the cancellation of last year's fair. To be honest, like many of you, I am surprised the fair is canceled. It's an outdoor summer event and many people have been getting vaccinated. However, I don't make the rules and the best thing we can do right now is to continue to support those who make the fair great. They will be back in 2022!

The Ocean County Fair is a non-profit educational event for the celebration of the Ocean County community. The Ocean County Fair is sponsored and supported by the Ocean County Board of Agriculture, Ocean County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Rutgers University Cooperative Extension Service, and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture. Share your support!

As of right now, the 2021 46th annual Monmouth County Fair is still scheduled for July 21st-25th.

