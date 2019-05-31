No thunderstorms Friday! A splendid forecast to start the weekend

Another day, another round of heavy thunderstorms. We added another inch or two of rainfall to the proverbial bucket on Thursday, which spawned widespread flash flooding during the evening commute. While there were a few severe thunderstorm warnings issued, I found only one report of wind damage — a few trees down in Allamuchy, Warren County.

Before I get into the forecast, let me just opine about what an unusual and downright scary week of thunderstorms it has been. Usually, our severe storm season happens in the summertime. Usually, the worst we get is a squall line delivering straight-line winds and flooding rains. Supercell (rotating) thunderstorms are exceptionally rare in New Jersey. This is our biggest non-tropical outbreak in recent memory — and hopefully a type of storm threat we don't have to deal with again for a long, long time.

After a stormy week, I'm happy to say we get to enjoy a storm-free, pleasant day for Friday . Skies have already cleared, and we'll see mostly sunny skies all day. Even though a weak cold front passed overnight, temps should still rise to about the 80 degree mark Friday afternoon . As usual, Jersey Shore beaches will be cooler, probably closer to 70 degrees.

The day looks 99+ percent dry for the Garden State. I'm not even going to mention it on-air, but models are picking up on a little isolated shower just before sunset Friday evening .

Friday night also looks quiet. Look for partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 60s.

We turn the calendar page from May to June on Saturday , and the start of the weekend also looks great. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds overhead, helping high temperatures into the lower 80s for most. The coast should enjoy pleasant 70s through Saturday afternoon .

It's not a perfect forecast though. A few showers and thunderstorms will creep into New Jersey, but probably not until Saturday night (after about 8 p.m.) It looks like the northern half of New Jersey will have the best chance for a bit of rain.

Sunday goes downhill further, but it will not be a total washout. Skies turn mostly cloudy, and it'll still be warm, near 80 degrees. Eventually, a cold front will drive scattered showers and thunderstorms into New Jersey. That may happen as early as Sunday afternoon , with rain more likely into Sunday evening . I wouldn't rule out some isolated flooding or severe weather concerns — but the atmosphere does not look as explosive as it has been this week.

On Monday , our pattern change will be completely. Skies become mostly sunny, with a stiff breeze out of the northwest. That will deliver much cooler and drier air to New Jersey — it's going to be another one of those refreshing late Spring days. High temperatures will be limited to the lower 70s Monday afternoon .

I'm seeing a fantastic forecast for Tuesday , with sunshine and near-normal high temps in the mid 70s. A warming trend looks to take over for Wednesday and Thursday — we might see 90s return to NJ by the end of the week.

Have a delightful day and wonderful weekend!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.