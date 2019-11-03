No shave, no problem for some NJ police departments in November

Cops throughout New Jersey are breaking protocol this month, and things are about to get hairy.

When it comes to facial hair, typically law enforcement officers in the state are restricted to only a well-groomed mustache. But in honor of No-Shave November, which helps to raise cancer awareness and related funds, select departments are throwing that rule out the window.

The hair comes off again in December, after officers have raised thousands of dollars for a good cause.

For the fourth straight year, members of the Lacey Township Police Department and fellow first responders in the area are putting the razors down for the month of November. The idea to join the campaign was started by Sergeant George Resetar.

Since 2016, Lacey's efforts have raised about $19,000 for programs partnered with No-Shave November. This year's funded programs are Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; officers and other emergency personnel hope to raise $4,000 this time around.

"This really has been a really good event, not just for the police department but the community and the residents that we serve," said Police Chief Michael DiBella.

Officers are also accepting donations from the public as part of the "Lacey Township Challenge."

A 2-year-old boy in remission, but whose family is still struggling financially, with another baby on the way, is the recipient of any funds raised by police in Roselle Park.

"This is a voluntary campaign, but each officer, in order to be permitted to parktake in this, has to donate $100," said Police Chief Daniel McCaffery.

The department is also accepting outside donations. The GoFundMe page has a goal of $5,000.

Sheriffs and corrections officers in Monmouth County are taking a break from shaving as well, the county announced in a Facebook post. The law enforcement division of the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office is raising money for the American Cancer Society, and the corrections division is supporting The Frances Foundation for Kids Fighting Cancer.

