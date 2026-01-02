🔥 Overnight 5-alarm fire rocks Roselle Park manufacturing plant

🚒 Massive firefighter response draws aid from multiple towns

🌬️ Air quality monitored after chemical odors linger near community spaces

ROSELLE PARK — An intense fire at a manufacturing plant sparked a massive overnight response and temporary evacuations of nearby residents.

The flames were first reported at 4:44 p.m. on Thursday, within the Crossfield Products facility at 140 Valley Road in Roselle Park.

Though it quickly escalated to five-alarms, the fire did not spread to any other buildings.

Fire departments from across Union County respond to blaze

Kenilworth Fire Department was first on scene, followed by Roselle Park and other surrounding towns and county units, Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. said.

Nearby residents were temporarily evacuated as a safety precaution, during which several local businesses opened to support evacuees and to provide food and drinks to fire, police, and first responders, Roselle Park Councilman Jay Robaina said.

Residents living in the west end of town were also urged to keep windows and doors closed late Thursday, due to heavy smoke conditions, Roselle Park Police said in an online post.

Roughly 12 hours later by 4 a.m., power had been fully restored and Roselle Park volunteer and professional responders were able to leave the scene, according to another Facebook update by Signorello.

Chemical odors prompt air quality monitoring near homes and businesses

By early Friday afternoon, environmental officials were monitoring air quality, after a very powerful chemical odor had arisen from the charred and gutted plant that works with flooring chemicals.

Crossfield Products Corporation is a “leading manufacturer of a variety of construction coating, overlay, and fluid-applied flooring materials,” according to the company’s own website.

The company makes a variety of deck coverings and specialty waterproof coating systems, including for use on military ships, commercial vessels, cruise ships, and ferries.

Crossfield’s facility is located right across from the Roselle Park community garden and a couple doors down from Climax Brewing Company.

The southern stretch of the road ends at Westfield Avenue, not far from Exit 137 along the Garden State Parkway, where the county route runs through Cranford as North Avenue.

