Cash not welcome at Six Flags Great Adventure this season

Six Flags Great Adventure will open for the season at the end of March with safety protocols and a "no cash" policy.

The Jackson park is scheduled to open for the season on March 27 while the Hurricane Harbor water park opens May 15 with social distancing protocols.

Park spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald said that when Six Flags reopened in 2020 they opened at a self-imposed capacity of 25%, which increased during the season as visitors and park employees adjusted to new safety measures. The park will open this year at the 50% capacity for outdoor amusement parks in compliance with Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order.

"We feel confident that, going into our second season with our extensive, new protocols, we will be able to increase our attendance to 50%, and be ready to grow that percentage as conditions and government mandates allow," Fitzgerald said.

One big difference at all 27 Six Flags and Hurricane Harbors around the country is that only credit cards and mobile payment will be accepted for purchases at restaurants, retail stores, games, ticket windows and parking toll booths. Customers will be able to convert cash to a pre-paid Visa credit card without a fee.

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association said the park is in compliance with a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019 prohibiting discrimination against cash paying customers.

"Our observation is Six Flags in indeed abiding by the law," NJBIA spokesman Bob Considine told New Jersey 101.5. "They're not requiring the use of credit. Cash-paying customers can still use cash. They just need to take an added step to convert their tender as a matter of safety. We have seen similar approaches of cash-for-cards used in many arcades along the shore for example, even prior to COVID-19."

Touchless security screening and mobile food ordering will return for the 2021 season.

"Mobile ordering on our dining app allows guests to order food from their mobile device and pick it up at the location when it’s ready," Fitzgerald said. "This greatly reduced stand-by lines and allowed guests to enjoy their time in the park with less waiting."

Among the other policies:

Visitors must be healthy for at least 14 days before their visit although no proof is required

All visitors and employees must wear masks

A new online park reservation and contact system will be in place. The park recommends pre-purchasing parking and tickets online prior to a visit

6-foot distance between those in line

Minimizing contact between groups on rides with empty seats

Reduced indoor capacity

Protective barriers between employees and guests

Cleaning teams will disinfect common areas and high touch points

Games will be sanitized between uses or guests will be provided gloves. Group race games and arcade games will be reconfigured to ensure that visitors are kept separate

