Six Flags Great Adventure announces opening dates

In what has to be a harbinger of warmer weather and loosened restrictions, Six Flags Great Adventure has announced the opening dates for its three parks. The first one to open is the Wild Safari Drive Through Adventure, described as “the world’s largest drive-thru outside of Africa.” The 4.5 mile journey featuring over 1,200 animals will open on March 20. You’ll remember that the park adopted the self drive-through approach to maintain social distancing last year. The 350-acre wildlife preserve will debut a plethora of baby animals, including bison calves, Asian water buffalo, and kangaroo joeys.

The main park, Six Flags Great Adventure, will greet visitors on March 27; billed as the “World’s Ultimate Thrill Park,” it will debut a record setting coaster this year: the tallest, fastest, and longest single rail coaster in the world, the Jersey Devil coaster. As the park describes it, the ride "will tower 13 stories and reach speeds up to 58-miles-per-hour as riders soar through the dark and foreboding woods along 3,000 feet of imposing track. Inspired by infamous New Jersey folklore, the fiendish coaster will feature five intense elements including three dramatic inversions.” The exact date for the coaster’s opening hasn’t been set yet. The park had to push back its opening last year until July because of the pandemic.

Finally, the Hurricane Harbor Water Park will open on May 15. Hurricane Harbor, like Great Adventure, will be following Covid-19 safety protocols, with the parks limited in capacity and social distancing enforced. Guests will have to use an online reservation system to buy advance tickets. You can find out more here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.