No car all American anymore, but here’s most American you can buy

I’m as patriotic as the next guy. I vote, I never shirk jury duty, and proud as heck that my daughter has enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. We love to wave our flag and break into spontaneous “U.S.A.!” chants but sometimes we get a bit carried away in our indignant self-righteousness when it comes to certain things.

Like buying American-made cars, for example.

Good luck finding one.

There’s really no such thing anymore as an entirely American product when it comes to automobiles. Even if it’s rolling off the line in Detroit where were some of those parts imported from? Was that wiring sent from Korea? Those airbags from Germany?

Even if 70% of your car is made of American parts and assembled in the United States there’s going to be something that wasn’t.

"Even for the most American-made vehicle, you're still looking at 30% worth of parts that are not produced here," said Patrick Masterson, Cars.com's lead researcher.

But if it’s important to you to support America as much as possible, and I respect that, Cars.com put out a list of the Top Ten cars that come the closest to being 100% American products.

🔟 Lexus TX (SUV)

Assembled in Princeton, Indiana

9️⃣ Tesla Model X (SUV)

Assembled in Fremont, California

8️⃣ Jeep Gladiator (pickup truck)

Assembled in Toledo, Ohio

7️⃣ Toyota Camry (sedan)

Assembled in Georgetown, Kentucky

6️⃣ Honda Ridgeline (pickup truck)

Assembled in Lincoln, Alabama

5️⃣ Honda Odyssey (minivan)

Assembled in Lincoln, Alabama

4️⃣ Tesla Model S (sedan)

Assembled in Fremont, California

3️⃣ Volkswagen ID.4 (SUV)

Assembled in Chattanooga, Tennessee

2️⃣ Honda Passport (SUV)

Assembled in Lincoln, Alabama

1️⃣ Tesla Model Y (SUV)

Assembled in Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas