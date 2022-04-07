NJ’s WWE Diva Tamara Lynn ‘Sunny’ Sytch faces more legal trouble

A former WWE "diva" who lives in Monmouth County faces possible DUI charges in a fatal crash in Florida in her latest brush with the law.

Police in Ormond Beach, Florida, said Tamara Lynn Sytch, 49, also known as former WWE wrestler “Sunny,” was driving on Route 1 on March 25 when she hit a car stopped for a traffic light around 8:30 p.m. causing it to crash into the vehicle in front of it.

The driver of the vehicle struck by Sytch, Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, was hospitalized and pronounced dead. The driver and passengers in the third vehicle suffered injuries but were not hospitalized.

Sytch was taken to a hospital and a blood sample taken after a search warrant was obtained, according to police. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and criminal charges are pending the result of the test.

Ex pro wrestling 'Diva' NJ's Tamara Sunny Sytch (WWE via Youtube)

Previous arrests involving alcohol

In January, Sytch, who lives in the Belford section of Middletown, was charged by Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey with threatening to kill her boyfriend with a pair of scissors in Keansburg.

She appeared to be under the influence of drugs and is drug dependent, according to the complaint.

A crash in Seaside Heights in 2019 led to a DWI charge

Sytch was charged with DWI in 2019 following a crash in Seaside Heights. She also was charged with contempt for outstanding traffic warrants of $1,500 from Holmdel and $1,000 from Knowlton, Pennsylvania.

Previous reporting by Erin Vogt was used in this report

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

