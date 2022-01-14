NJ cops charge ex-WWE ‘Diva’ with threatening to kill boyfriend with scissors

KEANSBURG — A former WWE Diva was charged with threatening her boyfriend with a pair of scissors.

Tamara Sytch, 49, a WWE Hall of Famer also known as "Sunny," pointed the scissors at her "intimate partner" and threatened to kill him, according to the complaint in the case.

Sytch appeared to be under the influence of drugs and is drug dependent, according to the complaint.

Sytch was charged with third-degree making a terroristic threat, third-degree possession of a weapon and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. She was being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

TMZ, the first to report her arrest, said Sytch was arrested on a sixth DUI charge in Seaside Heights in 2019 and spent eight months in jail in 2018. The U.S. edition of The Sun reported she was held arrested in Middletown in 2020.

In a tweet on Jan. 2, Sytch said she was "healthy and feeling better."

The Matawan native is considered the first WWE (WWF) “diva” and was AOL’s “most downloaded celebrity” in 1996. She currently has an Only Fans page.

