NJ’s two Iron Hill Breweries pairing Girl Scout Cookies with beer

Girl Scout Cookies, whenever they can be acquired, are tasty enough to eat by themselves. But for the fourth year, Newark, Del.-based Iron Hill Brewery is offering a unique pairing for these sweets: its own craft beer.

On Friday and Saturday, according to its website, Iron Hill locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware will offer a seven-beer flight to match seven cookie varieties for $22.

A $20 to-go tasting, consisting of a mixed four-pack of beers and a cookie supply for two people, is alternately available.

Get our free mobile app

The two Iron Hill Breweries in New Jersey are in Maple Shade and Voorhees.

A release from the restaurant chain said boxes of Girl Scout Cookies from the local troop would also be available for purchase at each location.

The seven dine-in cookie and beer pairings:

Thin Mints / Russian Imperial Stout

Caramel deLites (Samoas) / Vienna Red Lager

Lemon Ups / Lemon Brambleberry

Trefoils / Kings Gold

Do Si Does / Concord Stout

Tagalongs / Black Cherry Cheesecake Sour

S'mores / Strawberries & Cream Milkshake IPA

For "King of the Hill" rewards members, an eighth dine-in pairing is offered, Toffee-tastic with Abbey Dubbel.

In the take-home tasting, the Thin Mints-Russian Imperial Stout pairing remains, but Lemonades (not Lemon Ups) are paired with Iron Hill's Hipster IPA, Caramel deLites go with "Rising Sun," and Trefoils partner with the Kryptonite Double IPA.

Brewer-guided videos have been posted for those doing a tasting at home:

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ