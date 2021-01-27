NJ’s own Halsey announces she’s going to be a new mom

Halsey is pregnant and expecting her first child.

On Wednesday, the "Graveyard" singer announced her pregnancy via Instagram. Halsey captioned the maternity photos, "Surprise!"

In the first photo, Halsey can be seen wearing a rainbow crochet bikini top with her baby bump on full display. The second snapshot features a topless Halsey wearing jeans. The final shot has Halsey kneeling while covering her chest with her arms.

Halsey, who was born in Edison, grew up in Warren County and graduated in 2012 from Warren Hills Regional High School.

Photographer Sam Dameshek, who took the maternity photos, wrote his own message to the singer.

"You’re gonna be a great mother - thank you for letting me document this moment," he said.

See the maternity photos, below.

At the time of this article's publication, the pop star has not revealed who the baby's father is. However, she did tag producer Alev Aydin in the Instagram post. He shared her post in his Instagram Story and added heart emojis.

Her celebrity friends quickly filled the comments section with surprise and well wishes. "Wow wow wow! Congratulations," Ruby Rose wrote. Tinashe added, "Woww congrats," with a slew of exclamation points and heart emojis.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards also shared her excitement. "Oh my goodness! Congratulations," she replied with a baby bottle emoji.

Stars Who Performed While Pregnant