NJ’s own ‘Donald Trump’ on what it’s like playing the former president

I've worked with Bob DiBuono for the past 18 years. Always found him to be a very funny guy who did great impressions, but when the Clifton native started impersonating former President Donald Trump, his career took off.

Dibuono has been seen impersonating Trump on "The View", "The Nightly Show" on Comedy Central, "Jimmy Kimmel Live", and the CBS reboot of "Murphy Brown".

He even played the former president at Coachella in 2019, as well as at corporate functions, private events, and comedy clubs and casinos. When he appeared last Wednesday on my New Jersey 101.5 show, he took the room the same way the man he was imitating would.

Q. When did you start doing Trump?

A. "I started working on the Trump impression in 2015 when Trump announced he was running. It took me about 4 months to get his voice down. Soon thereafter, I was booked as a cast member on "The Nightly Show" on Comedy Central playing Donald Trump. After Trump won, my career took off with appearances on The View on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Murphy Brown on CBS, and a national arena tour with Hip Hop Artists YG and Kendrick Lamar. Currently doing private parties and corporate events all over the country."

Q. What was it like performing on The View and what was their reaction?

'The View' had me on Presidents Day. It was a fun Trump-themed show. Darryl Hammond, from SNL, told me that my Trump impression was the best he had seen. He said, 'You have his inner dialogue!' Comedy Central was a great experience. The show creator, Larry Wilmore, loved the impression and brought me on weekly to do a Trump segment.

Q. How do you feel about Donald Trump personally?

I am not into politics, but I find him to be a fascinating person. His colorful personality and larger-than-life presence are fun to work with. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery."

Q. Do you let your feelings creep into the character?

I really try to give focus on playing and capturing him. My impression is not cartoonish. I try to capture his essence and reflect that back to the audience. Like a painting, I let the viewer take from it what they want.

Q. What is your funniest story about playing Trump?

Sometimes at parties, the senior citizens actually think I am him; they can't stop hugging me. I feel like a stripper fulfilling a twisted fantasy. I play Trump in a new movie coming out this Summer called 'Can't Let It Go', a comedy starring Mario Cantone.

How can people book you?

I do private parties all over NJ and around the country. For private parties - contact me at BOBINTENSE@GMAIL.COM.

Website: Bobdibuono.com

Social media:

Instagram: Bob _DiBuono

Tic Tok: Bob DiBuono

Facebook: Bob DiBuono Live

