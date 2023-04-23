NJ’s Jonas Brothers to perform in Atlantic City this spring

Fresh off a successful five night run on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre, the Jonas Brothers have announced that they’ll be performing in their home state of New Jersey.

The brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, were raised in Wyckoff. Their sixth studio album “The Album” is set to be released on May 5, 2023.

“What a man gotta do” to see them this spring once their album is out? Look no further than the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

They’ll be performing at the Etess Arena on Tuesday, May 23 starting at 8 p.m.

Enjoy a night with the Jonas Brothers, the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated trio for a night of unforgettable entertainment. Join Nick, Joe, and Kevin as they take the stage and perform their chart-topping hits that have made them one of the most successful bands in the world. From ‘Sucker’ to ‘SOS,’ the Jonas Brothers will have you singing and dancing along all night long. Don't miss your chance to see the Jonas Brothers live at the Hard Rock Atlantic City on May 23.

Tickets are on sale now at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and ticketmaster.com. Or you can call 800-745-3000.

Anyone who is a “sucker” for the boy band is sure to enjoy the night. If their recent appearance on the Molly Shannon-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live is any indication, they know how to put on a good show. The group performed their singles Walls and Waffle House off their upcoming album.

In January of 2023, the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Curious about what other Jersey natives have that honor? We’ve got you covered…

