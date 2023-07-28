The Jonas Brothers have added a New Jersey show to their tour

Exciting news for fans of the JoBros! The Jonas Brothers, natives of New Jersey, have added a Garden State stop to their tour.

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Getty Images loading...

The Jonas Brothers will play the Prudential Center in Newark on Dec. 6, 2023. The stop is one of 50 new shows across 20 countries that were just announced.

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Getty Images loading...

As previously announced, they are playing Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12 &13, their first two shows of the tour.

Here’s how to get tickets:

Fans can register now through Monday, July 31 at 10pm ET for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday, August 3. More information on Verified Fan can be found HERE. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10am local at jonasbrothers.com.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live Getty Images loading...

The Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick, were born and raised in Wyckoff. They began their musical careers as child actors, appearing in the Broadway musical A Christmas Carol in 2000. In 2005, they signed a record deal with Columbia Records and released their debut album, It's About Time, in 2006. The album was a commercial success, reaching number five on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States.

Jonas Brothers Perform On NBC's "Today" Getty Images loading...

They’re touring in support of their latest album, simply called “The Album.” The name of the tour, by the way, is “The Tour.”

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live Getty Images loading...

After the Newark show, the brothers play one last show in North America before heading to New Zealand, Australia, and then to Europe.

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb.

LOOK: Famous actresses from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actresses from New Jersey from IMDb.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.