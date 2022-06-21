Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023 includes these NJ natives
Whether you’ve been to Hollywood or not, you know about the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
At least one of your favorite celebrities has one and every year, more of them are inducted into this exclusive club.
Celebrities that received their stars for the year 2022 include Macaulay Culkin, Ray Liotta, Norman Reedus, Avril Lavigne, Michael Strahan and DJ Khaled.
The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023 was just announced and representing our home state are the Jonas Brothers.
Nick, Joe, and Kevin are from Wyckoff, NJ, and Kevin Jonas actually still lives here with his wife and two daughters.
I remember going to PNC Bank Arts Center in the summer of 2005 to see the Backstreet Boys and it was announced that these three local kids were going to be the opener to the main opener, which was Click Five.
The seating area wasn’t even half full when these three young brothers took the stage to play for a solid 20 minutes.
And after the show, they stood outside the venue meeting any fans that wanted to stop and talk to them.
I remember my friends and I approaching them because there was no one waiting to meet them, and we took a picture that lives on my RAZAR flip phone that I can no longer retrieve.
Those three brothers would later become one of the biggest boy bands in the world, The Jonas Brothers.
Having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is big deal and the JoBros definitely deserve it.
If you’re thinking of taking a trip out to Hollywood to see these stars, they are along the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard for 15 blocks and Vine Street for three blocks.
The Class of 2023 consists of 24 entertainers and they are each honored in one of these categories: Motion Pictures, TV, Live Theatre/Live Performance, and Recording.
In Motion Pictures (movies), the inductees are:
Uma Thurman
Vince Vaughn
John Waters
Ludacris
Paul Walker (posthumous)
Bill Pullman
Juanita Moore (posthumous)
In TV, the inductees are:
Jon Favreau
Mindy Kaling
Martin Lawrence
Ralph Macchio
Garrett Morris
Ellen Pompeo
In Live Theatre/Live Performance, the inductees are:
Pentatonix
Lang Lang
Melba Moore
And in Recording (music), the inductees are:
Jonas Brothers
Marc Anthony
Irving Azoff
Sheila E
Lenny Kravitz
Jenni Rivera (posthumous)
Blake Shelton
Charlie Wilson
