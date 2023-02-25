New Jersey natives, The Jonas Brothers, are heading to the Broadway stage

“Hold on” if you’re a “lovebug” for Wyckoff, New Jersey’s own Jonas Brothers, you better not “hesitate” to get these tickets.

OK, OK, I’ll give it a rest, but I’m a “sucker” for working song titles into this and I’m “only human” (last one for now, I promise).

The Jo Bros are heading to Broadway for a five-night residency at the Marquis Theatre on West 46th Street in New York City.

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Getty Images loading...

According to playbill.com,

The Grammy-nominated band will set up shop March 14–18, with each night of their residency dedicated to one of their six albums, including Jonas Brothers; A Little Bit Longer; Lines, Vines, and Trying Times; Happiness Begins; and their forthcoming release, The Album.

Per the Jonas’ Instagram:

Each night will be focused on a different album and we'll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows.

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Getty Images loading...

The band, consisting of brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick, is best known for the Disney Channel original movie, Camp Rock, as well as their family roast on Netflix.

This won’t be Nick’s first rodeo in terms of performing on Broadway, he was in Les Misérables both as a child and in the 25th-anniversary concert. He also starred in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying as J. Pierrepont Finch.

Nick Jonas Joins The Cast Of "How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying" On Broadway - Curtain Call Getty Images loading...

I’m sure he’ll show his brother the ropes.

“What a man gotta do” to get tickets? You’ll need a Verified Fan code, so be sure to register at jonasbrothers.com.

