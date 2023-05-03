Here’s where NJ can see the Jonas Brothers ‘5 albums, 1 night’ tour

Can you imagine seeing your favorite artist live and spending all night listening to their whole discography? Well if you’re a Jonas Brothers fan, it’s actually happening.

The Jo Bros have announced their “Five Albums, One Night” North American tour where they will play all five of their albums in one night at each stop of the tour.

It was previously announced that the brothers would play Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on August 12 and 13 and would play all of their albums. But now, if you couldn’t make those two shows, you have the opportunity to see them in or near your home town.

Their five albums include 4 of their LPs starting with the self-titled album and now their upcoming album, “The Album” featuring current hits like:

“Wings”

and “Waffle House”.

Think about all of the chart-topping songs Kevin, Joe, and Nick have released that made them this huge international pop-rock group.

We can take it back to 2007 with:

“SOS”,

“Year 3000”,

and “When You Look Me in the Eyes”.

Then in 2008 came “A Little Bit Longer” with songs like:

“Love Bug”,

and the infamous red dress song “Burin’ Up”.

There was no stopping the Jo Bros because in 2009 they released another album called “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” that featured their hit song:

“Paranoid”

The Jonas Brothers went on hiatus after that where the boys worked on their own solo projects but reunited 10 years later and released “Happiness Begins” in 2019 with:

“Sucker”,

“Cool”,

and “Only Human”.

So where can New Jerseyans get tickets to see these Jersey natives?

They won’t be playing in New Jersey, but you’ll be able to see this iconic show a short drive away.

August 12 and 13 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY

August 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

September 12 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

September 22 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD

September 23 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

You can register now to be a verified fan for your chance at purchasing tickets HERE.

And if you didn't know, the Jonas Brothers were presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2023:

