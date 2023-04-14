Jonas Brothers reveal the one thing they absolutely refuse to give each other advice about

The Jonas Brothers will do just about anything for each other --- except give parenting advice.

Raising children is a deeply personal topic. The JoBros' "unspoken rule" helps ensure the bandmates don't overstep personal boundaries.

"We really don't give each other advice. We really don't give each other advice about family. It's kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own things. Do it our way," Kevin Jonas told SiriusXM's Morning Mashup.

"The last thing you want to hear from your siblings is how to parent your child," Nick Jonas added.

"I think we all sort of understand that and just say, 'You do your thing. I'm just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick, and Uncle Joe,' and that's how it goes. It's a really healthy thing that we never really spoke about, but I think it's the right thing," Nick continued.

The Jonas Brothers may not give each other parenting advice, but they're happy to advise other siblings with children to similarly follow their unspoken rule in order to maintain healthy boundaries.

"So, to all the siblings listening, this is some advice for you. We're doing it better," Kevin teased.

Kevin Jonas, 35, and Danielle Jonas, 36, were the first to expand the JoBros family when they welcomed a daughter, Alena Rose, in 2014. They welcomed their second daughter, Valentina, in 2016 after being married for seven years.

Nick Jonas, 30, and Priyanka Chopra, 40, wed in December 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogate in January 2022.

As for Joe, the 33-year-old and his wife, Sophie Turner, 27, tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019. They welcomed their first child, Willa, in 2020.

They expanded their family again in July 2022 with a second daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed.