Do you have that one Christmas movie that you have to watch each year as the holiday season rolls around?

It could be done on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or just anywhere throughout December, but it must be done or you can’t quite get in the holiday spirit.

If yours is ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ there’s a way that you could watch it this year with a very special twist.

Photo by Szabo Viktor on Unsplash red bauble on tree

Watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase

You can watch the John Hughes classic with Clark Griswold himself, followed by a conversation with Chevy Chase after the movie.

If you’ve never seen the sequel to National Lampoon’s Vacation, this is the plot according to IMDb:

The Griswold family's plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster.

It stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Doris Roberts, and Johnny Galecki.

Oh, and who could forget Randy Quaid as ‘Cousin Eddie’?

The night is bound to be better than being a member of the Jelly of the Month Club.

Allen Berezovsky, Getty Images Allen Berezovsky, Getty Images

The showing will take place on Nov. 29, 2026 starting at 7:00 p.m..

The Mayo Performing Arts Center is located at 100 South Street in Morristown, NJ.

The venue is giving a heads up that you may want to budget in a couple of extra minutes for parking and finding your seat, doors typically open an hour before the show.

With such a special showing, you’ll have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny Kaye.

You can purchase tickets here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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