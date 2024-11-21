NJ’s Holland Ridge Farms launches U-Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland

This Christmas season, you can see tulips like never before at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, New Jersey.

It’s a new kind of holiday experience that will run from Nov. 30 through Dec. 30.

Holland Ridge Farms combined the beauty of tulips with millions of sparkling lights. It’s a floral-filed celebration unlike anything you’ve seen before.

@Hollandridgefarms - Instagram @Hollandridgefarms - Instagram loading...

Enjoy the magic of tulips

🌷 30,000+ Illuminated Tulips: Explore a breathtaking display of glowing tulips like you’ve never seen before. The flower fields have been transformed into an unbelievable sea of 30,000+ LED tulip lights in all shapes and sizes. You really need to see it to believe it!

🌷 U-Pick Tulips: Though spring is still months away, visitors can still take-home Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse-grown tulips. They can select vibrant, 10-stem bouquets that will be sure to add holiday cheer to any table.

@Hollandridgefarms - Instagram @Hollandridgefarms - Instagram loading...

🌷 U-Plant Bulbs: Visitors can get hands on by planting their very own tulip bulbs. They can even come back and see them in bloom during the farm’s 2025 Spring Spectacular event.

@Hollandridgefarms - Instagram @Hollandridgefarms - Instagram loading...

Other holiday features at Holland Ridge Farms

🎅🏼 Interactive Light Displays: Delight in photo-friendly activations, including a tulip disco, light tunnels, spinning peppermints, and a traditional Dutch windmill that you can see sparkling from 195.

🎅🏼 Santa’s Workshop: Meet Santa, take a photo with him and participate in festive crafts designed to engage kids and adults alike.

Canva Canva loading...

🎅🏼 Festive Food & Shopping: From food trucks and baked treats to a makers market featuring handmade gifts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

@Hollandridgefarms - Instagram @Hollandridgefarms - Instagram loading...

Holland Ridge Farms’ U-Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland is open every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can book your tickets on their website.

@Hollandridgefarms - Instagram @Hollandridgefarms - Instagram loading...

50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey It's the most wonderful time of the year! We love seeing our neighborhoods light up for the holidays, which is why we invited our listeners to submit a photo of their holiday display for a chance to win $1,000. If you submitted a photo and don't see it here, DON'T WORRY! You're still in the running for the grand pize. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.