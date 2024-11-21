NJ’s Holland Ridge Farms launches U-Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland
This Christmas season, you can see tulips like never before at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, New Jersey.
It’s a new kind of holiday experience that will run from Nov. 30 through Dec. 30.
Holland Ridge Farms combined the beauty of tulips with millions of sparkling lights. It’s a floral-filed celebration unlike anything you’ve seen before.
Enjoy the magic of tulips
🌷 30,000+ Illuminated Tulips: Explore a breathtaking display of glowing tulips like you’ve never seen before. The flower fields have been transformed into an unbelievable sea of 30,000+ LED tulip lights in all shapes and sizes. You really need to see it to believe it!
🌷 U-Pick Tulips: Though spring is still months away, visitors can still take-home Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse-grown tulips. They can select vibrant, 10-stem bouquets that will be sure to add holiday cheer to any table.
🌷 U-Plant Bulbs: Visitors can get hands on by planting their very own tulip bulbs. They can even come back and see them in bloom during the farm’s 2025 Spring Spectacular event.
Other holiday features at Holland Ridge Farms
🎅🏼 Interactive Light Displays: Delight in photo-friendly activations, including a tulip disco, light tunnels, spinning peppermints, and a traditional Dutch windmill that you can see sparkling from 195.
🎅🏼 Santa’s Workshop: Meet Santa, take a photo with him and participate in festive crafts designed to engage kids and adults alike.
🎅🏼 Festive Food & Shopping: From food trucks and baked treats to a makers market featuring handmade gifts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Holland Ridge Farms’ U-Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland is open every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
You can book your tickets on their website.
