NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City.

Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.

But before we dive into it, did you know that New Jersey is also home to one of the top 50 candy stores in the country? It's true, and that country's favorite is right here in Morris County.

Black River Candy Shoppe, located in Chester, NJ, has been named one of the best in the United States according to Food Network Magazine (you can check out the full national list by clicking here).

Here's a quick peek at Black River Candy Shoppe, followed by a look at New Jersey's top favorite Valentine's candy.

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey

karandaev

Pretty cool, right? Now that we know one of the nation's favorite candy shops is right here in New Jersey, what about The Garden State's favorite Valentine's candy?

Well, it shouldn't be any surprise that New Jersey's favorite Valentine's candy is actually an all-around favorite. A candy that has strong Jersey roots, first produced in Newark, NJ, in 1941.

According to a state ranking by candystore.com, New Jersey's favorite Valentine's candy is the M&M.

AP

Although it's no surprise that M&M's are a favorite for Garden State residents, it is a bit surprising that they fall at the top of the list for Valentine's Day. Regardless, it's nice to see the little melt-in-your-mouth chocolates get some love at the #1 spot for Valentine's Day.

And if you'd like to visit one of the nation's favorite candy stores for some M&M treats, you're in luck. According to the Black River Candy Shoppe website, they offer some really cool M&M chocolate bars, perfect for that special someone.

But if you'd prefer to go the more traditional route for Valentine's Day, that's perfectly fine too. In fact, those traditional Valentine's options also made the top of the list when it comes to New Jersey's favorite Valentine's candies.

Shoppers And Retailers Prepare For Valentine's Day

A traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates landed at #2, followed by conversation hearts at #3.

Such sweet love for New Jersey, both for favorite Valentine's candies, as well as the best candy shops in the country. There's nothing sweeter than candy right here in New Jersey for Valentine's Day.

Colorful Candy Conversation Hearts for Valentine's Day