NJ’s favorite gourmet cookie shop opening a new location
It’s a trend that is sweeping the state as well as the nation: Getting cookies delivered to your home.
And not just any cookies, but cookies with unique flavors that are straight out of the oven and are the perfect desserts.
Now just in time for National Dessert Day, the newest franchise of the country's favorite cookie company is opening a new location in Princeton.
For those of you who haven’t yet tried Crumbl Cookies, now is the time.
National dessert day is Friday, Oct. 14 and what better way of celebrating than having a grand opening of the famous cookie favorite?
The grand opening celebration will commence at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Those in attendance will be among the first to taste the delicious, freshly-baked cookies at the newest Crumbl Cookies location, Princeton in Nassau Park Pavilion.
The exact address is 650 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton, NJ.
Crumbl rotates their menu weekly with a variety of creative flavors giving you 4-5 different specialty flavors to taste and enjoy.
Their famous Milk Chocolate Chip is always available.
They take their menu ideas from cookies, cakes, pies, candies and other desserts like caramel apple, pumpkin roll, classic pink sugar
Crumbl Cookies offers a zillion ways to get ahold of their delicacies: delivery, catering, gift shipping, curbside pickup, or how about sending a digital gift with a friendly message?
If you live in the area and have been waiting for a Crumbl Cookies location to open near you, be there to celebrate!
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.
