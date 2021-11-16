NJ’s Brian Fallon releases album of Christmas carols and hymns

Singer-songwriter and former Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has released his fourth solo album.

Fallon recorded "Night Divine" at his home throughout quarantine, and had his mom contribute to several songs on the album.

In an interview with New Jersey Stage, he says this is the first type of music he ever heard or learned.

“It’s one of the earliest musical memories I have. So, the idea has been churning in my head for a long time. Even when I was making rock ‘n’ roll, this was always in the background.”

While an album of religious covers is certainly a departure from what fans of Brian Fallon have come to expect over the years, the decision to go in this direction paid off. His voice has never sounded better.

Listen to his haunting version of "Amazing Grace" below:

Spiritual classic “The Virgin Mary Had One Son” was the first single from the album.

And if it's Christmas music you came for, fear not.

Here's Brian Fallon's version of "The First Noel:"

And "Silent Night:"

The full track listing of "Night Divine"

“The Virgin Mary Had One Son”

“Amazing Grace”

“O Holy Night”

“Nearer, My God, to Thee”

“Leaning on the Everlasting Arms”

“The First Noel”

“Sweet Hour of Prayer”

“Angels We Have Heard on High”

“Silent Night”

“The Blessing”

"Night Divine" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Born and raised in Red Bank, NJ and spending his adolescence in Hackettstown, Brian Fallon has worn his Garden State heart on his sleeve since his music career began.

Even in his Gaslight Anthem days, he always found time in live sets to soften things up and romanticize growing up in New Jersey.

If you want to learn more about Brian Fallon's career and his various thoughts on things like his take on Taylor ham vs. pork roll, you can listen to my 2018 interview with him here:

If a half hour interview is too long for you, here's a timestamp guide to our discussion:

Brian was born and raised in Red Bank, but had to transfer high schools when his family moved to Hackettstown. Brian talks about that transition, as well as his desire to remain in Jersey for the long haul. 1:39

Brian talks about what he’s doing now in preparation for the release of his second solo album and tour. 3:49

Brian discusses his busy 2018 schedule and realizing the importance of the 10 year anniversary of The '59 Sound. 5:01

Brian sheds some light on where his mind was when writing his new album, and how aging and parenting play a part in his songwriting process. 8:48

Brian talks about his preference when it comes to recording (solo or with a band or collaborator), and working with longtime friend and producer Ted Hutt. 12:10

Brian talks about why The Gaslight Anthem went on hiatus. 16:10

Joe V and Brian talk about a couple of Jersey centric topics. Hear Brian chime in on his favorite NJ pizza, the Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll debate, and his thoughts on whether or not central Jersey exists. 18:51

Brian talks about who he’s rooting for in the Super Bowl and his thoughts on Justin Timberlake performing at halftime. 21:35

Joe V lists five artists and asks Brian to name his favorite song by each. 25:00

Brian Fallon talks about the meaning behind “Howl” by The Gaslight Anthem. 30:06

