Hey, Leonardo DiCaprio, DO look up! What’s three hundred feet tall and brand spanking new? The observation wheel at the American Dream mall, that’s what.

It’s called the Dream Wheel and it officially opened Wednesday morning following a media preview. You’ll find its entrance on the third level inside the Coca-Cola Eats food court. A carnival setting leads the way and they’ll even sell you funnel cakes and other goodies you can bring right inside the ride.

The gondolas can fit 16 people and are temperature controlled. There are two VIP gondolas with a capacity of 6 riders. They say the ride is smooth and very slow, so slow you barely feel yourself moving, and lasts a good thirty minutes. That gets you your money’s worth.

American Dream Mall (Photo Credit: American Dream) American Dream Mall (Photo Credit: American Dream) loading...

How much money? $29 for adults and $20 for children.

You’re buying the view. From 300 feet up you’ll have a view of the New York skyline. Not to mention the Meadowlands complex. But…also of, well, a swamp. I mean, that’s the deal with the Meadowlands, right?

And the, err, beauty of North Jersey? Take a look at about the 15 second mark of this video to see what I mean.

Hey, let’s stay positive though! Ben Pickett, the vice-president of Skyviews of America the company that owns and operates Dream Wheel, definitely is.

“The Dream Wheel is not just about the views, it’s about the experience,” he said. “To go over 300 feet in the air and take in the views of New York City and the surrounding New Jersey area in climate-controlled gondolas with up to 16 people, that’s unique.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.